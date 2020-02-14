BULLHEAD CITY — The weather — particularly the wind — seems to be deterring a lot of fishermen from enjoying their hobby.
Not all of them, though.
“We still are having a few anglers getting some stripers here along the Colorado River below Davis Dam,”said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “From the reports I have been hearing about, it’s in the casino area that has been producing the best. So far, I would say from the (Laughlin Bridge) to just below Community Park is a great area — for both stripers and our rainbow trout.
“Our visiting angler from Torrance, California, Alex Berlin, was fishing in our Community Park area and landed a nice-sized striper. He was fishing with a soft swim bait — a Huddleston for those who know this brand. For those who don’t, it’s an expensive lure in a trout pattern.”
Apparently an effective one at that.
“Alex’s striper weighed in at 17.36 pounds and was 37 inches,” Braun reported.
Braun said there have been a few reports of trout success, which is to be expected.
“Trout still are being landed in both of our stocking sites, which are now Community Park and Davis Camp,” he said.
But, he added, overall reports of fishing activity have dwindled lately.
“With our weather having been not all that nice, it’s keeping most anglers off the shore line and off the lake. And up at Lake Mohave, the bite just hasn’t taken off as of yet.
“I did hear that the largemouth bass are starting to look for a nesting area, or pre-spawn. This might be a bit early, but you might have some luck back in the coves near the shallows.”
Further south, Braun said, there have been a few reports of stripers coming from the Topock Marsh area.
“I talked with a couple of anglers who have been fishing the marsh area and were having some luck there,” he said. “They were catching some stripers, in the 2- to 4-pound range, in the marsh while fishing for catfish.
“These anglers did not have any luck landing the catfish and were surprised about the stripers.”
If you’ve been having any luck — surprising or not — let Braun know about it so he can share the news with readers of the Mohave Valley Daily News. You can contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
