A military recognition banner honoring Meghan Smith, serving in the U.S. Navy, is one of few banners that weren’t damaged or destroyed by vicious wind storms last week, as evidenced by the empty light poles in the 2600 block of Highway 95. About 130 of the 150 banners hanging on what is known informally as Heroes Highway were either heavily damaged, destroyed or went missing after winds in excess of 60 mph blew through town Tuesday night. The Tri-State Military Moms, who in conjunction with the City of Bullhead City conduct the military recognition program, is hoping to get the banners repaired or replaced.