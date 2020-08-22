BULLHEAD CITY — Each year, the Tri-State Military Moms put up and take down military recognition banners on Heroes Highway, a stretch of Highway 95 through Bullhead City.
On Tuesday, Mother Nature got into the act.
All but 20 of the approximately 150 banners honoring local active-duty military personnel were damaged or destroyed by vicious winds that blew threw the Tri-state.
Most of the fabric banners were ruined with sizable tears; some are missing after being ripped from their mounting rings on light poles along Bullhead City’s main street.
Cindy Frizelle, president and co-founder of Tri-State Military Moms, Inc., said that Trevor Ross, at Silly Cactus in Bullhead City, is creating new banners. She said it is hoped the flags, which bear the picture, name and branch of service of each honoree, will be completed by October.
Frizelle said the goal is to raise about $5,000 to fund the replacements; as of Friday, $3,000 already had been raised or pledged.
The banner program recognizes active U.S. military members from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Needles and Laughlin. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing bases with no cost to the nominee or nominee’s family. Cost of the banners is funded by sponsors — individuals, organizations and local businesses. Sponsorship and nomination forms are available on the Tri-State Military Moms website, tristatemilitarymoms.com or at City Hall.
Banners traditionally are installed twice a year, on or near Memorial Day or Veterans Day. Banners are retired on those days, too, after the honoree leaves the service. Retired banners are presented to the honoree or a family member during a special ceremony during a Bullhead City Council meeting shortly after Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frizelle and the City Council conducted a virtual ceremony at the council meeting in mid-May.
It’s not the first time the weather has destroyed the banners but Tuesday’s storm, which produced wind gusts in excess of 60 mph in Bullhead City, inflicted more widespread damage than any previous weather-related event. Heroes Highway from Ramar Road north to Mohave Drive was hit particularly hard, with only a handful of banners surviving.
The military recognition banners first were flown on Highway 95 in 2014, after the Arizona Department of Transportation granted the Military Moms and the City of Bullhead City permission. The local organization was among the first in the nation to have a community-wide military recognition banner program.
Tri-State Military Moms, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2001. In addition to conducting and promoting the military banner program, the organization regularly prepares care packages for U.S. military members, conducts welcome-home and deployment events for local service members and holds a number of fundraising events to support its mission. The pandemic has forced the Military Moms and many other nonprofits who rely on donations and fundraisers for financial support to scramble for support since many in-person fundraising events have been canceled to comply with crowd size and social distancing guidelines.
Membership in the Tri-State Military Moms is open to women who either have served in the military or currently has or previously had an immediate family member in active duty in any of the branches of the U.S. armed forces. Associate membership is open to women who have no direct connection or immedate family member who is or has served.
The Tri-State Military Moms meet the first Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Chaparral Golf & Country Club in Bullhead City.
