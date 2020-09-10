BULLHEAD CITY — Sudden strong wind gusts in northwest Arizona resulted in scattered outages throughout the Mohave Electric Cooperative service area.
MEC crews were battling the elements to restore power to affected areas. According to the National Weather Service website, storms produce local, strong wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph.
MEC received reports of around 10 outages affecting approximately 3,000 members scattered throughout its east and west service areas. The first reported power outage took place at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and power was restored to all members by 8:23 p.m. Tuesday night.
One of the outages, caused by issues on the sub-transmission line, affected 2,518 members. Downed trees, non-secured personal items, and damaged transmission lines were the largest cause of the most recent power outages.
“With winds this strong, damage to power equipment can occur and lead to outages,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer. Trees, fallen branches, non-secured personal property, and winds reaching 60 mph are common problems that may cause interference and service disruptions to members. When prepping for storms, residents should have trees trimmed and personal equipment stored in a secure location so that wind does not displace the items and lead to line obstruction.
To report an outage, call the toll-free number, 844-632-2667. Members also can text in an outage, by texting “outage” to 55050 from a phone number that is linked to their account. The automated outage-reporting system makes reporting easy and improves response and restoration time. Also, members can log into their SmartHub account via the internet or through their SmartHub phone application to report outages as well.
