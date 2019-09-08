BULLHEAD CITY — The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River hosted its annual Wine and Jazz Festival at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse Saturday evening.
The annual festival raises funds for youth programs sponsored by the local chapter of the international organization, whose main goal is helping youth across the globe.
The festival features local wine vendors and boasts a silent raffle each year. This year’s entertainment was provided by DJ Loke from The Knack 107.1, and the jazz and wine flowed smoothly for the evening.
This was the first year the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse housed the event, which brought in upward of 200 people. It was an appropriate setting, since the Anderson Auto Group sponsored the evening’s festivities.
“We’re very pleased to host our first event that features adult beverages,” said fieldhouse General Manager Ed Catalfamo. “My main objective always is to see that all attendees to any of our events all get home safely.”
All proceeds went to the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River, which sponsors multiple youth activities and events for the betterment of local youth. The list of those events is immense and includes such things as Key Club, the Legacy Program, the Backpack Buddies Program, Cornfest, and the BUGS Program — which stands for Bringing Up Grades Successfully. BUGS targets fourth graders, which the international body found has the greatest impact.
It helps fund other organizations who also help youth, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs, the AYSO, Little League baseball programs, etc. The funds also go toward yearly scholarships for River Valley High School, Mohave High School and academies in the area. The scholarships, according to Sherry Quinn, usually total between $8,000 to $10,000 each year, helping multiple students get to college and better their lives.
Funds also go toward funding the annual Easter egg hunt, the Trunk or Treat Halloween gatherings and some funds even go toward reimbursing local teachers for out of pocket purchases that benefit their students.
The club uses the funds it raises at events like the annual Wine and Jazz Festival to build or improve local parks such as Ken Fovargue Park, which the club essentially built before handing it over to the city. The chapter also donates to organizations such as Mohave County Search and Rescue, buying and cooking food for them as well as volunteering. It donated $10,000 for the local Splash Park, and uses some of the funds raised to build ramps for local disabled people, and a myriad of other places are helped by the funds Kiwanis raises from events like the Ninth Annual Jazz and Wine Festival. Such a tremendous amount of good coming out of one local chapter of the International Kiwanis club is truly astounding and there are more places they help with their fundraising as well, said Quinn.
DJ Loke kept the evening running smooth with an eclectic variety of tracks. A silent raffle was held in the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse event room while food was served outside in the concession area. The food was delicious, consisting of appetizers such as meatballs, buffalo wings, jalapeno poppers, fruit, and more.
The room full of attendees all had a great time and, as yet, the total of the raffle haul was still being tallied to see how much money this year’s festival brought in for the club. All proceeds go toward funding the many charitable events and things the club does all for local youth and youth across the globe.
