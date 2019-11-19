BULLHEAD CITY — Commuters heading towards Flagstaff Wednesday and Thursday should be on alert and attentive as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area.
The NWS said that the winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wednesday night there is an 80% chance of rain/snow, an 80% chance of snow on Thursday, a 20% chance of snow on Thursday night and a 10% chance of snow on Friday. The National Weather Service forecast for the Kingman area also calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation both during the day Wednesday and overnight.
During these snowfalls, the Arizona Department of Transportation might use the TowPlow, a steerable trailer with a 26-foot blade that attaches to the back of a snowplow.
Two of those are assigned to I-40 west of Flagstaff, an area that often sees intense snowfall.
ADOT has some simple tips to follow if you see the TowPlow working to clear the snow off the roads.
- Give them room: stay well behind any snowplow, a minimum of four vehicle lengths.
- Don’t try to pass: Plow drivers will move over periodically and allow traffic to pass when it is safe to do so.
- Think safety: the road behind a snowplow is the safest place to drive.
Even if the roads don’t require use of a snowplow ADOT still has some safe driving tips when driving in the snow.
- Slow down when roads are slick with snow and ice.
- Leave extra room for the vehicle ahead.
- Take a full charged cellphone and an emergency kit that includes a blanket, food, water and medication.
- Check your vehicle before heading out in winter weather, making sure, at a minimum, that the tires, heater and windshield wipers are in good condition.
