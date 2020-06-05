BULLHEAD CITY — There’s more traffic on the water — normal for this time of year under normal circumstances and still applicable in a year that has been anything but normal.
But the combination of warmer temperatures — how many times has somebody asked you “Is it hot enough for you?” in the last few weeks? — higher water levels in the river to supply water needs downstream and people getting their boats and personal watercraft out to enjoy some of the recreation the area has to offer may mean anglers should try early morning or late evening hours to ply their avocation.
“Our weather is starting to warm up some and our water levels have been up for the most part,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The striper bite has been a bit on the slow side but they are out there.
“The evenings have been serving our anglers well,” he added. “I am sure it’s a lot quieter as the Jet Skis do not have running lights and they are too small of a watercraft for night use.”
Braun said he has gotten reports of stripers and catfish at Lake Mohave.
“These have been mostly near the power lines and the surrounding coves,” he said. “There has been some activity near the dam for the line-sides with a few largemouth bass being found back in the coves.
“We hope to have more on this as the lake bite is starting to take off.”
Elsewhere, it’s hit and miss.
“Below Davis Dam along the beautiful shores of the Colorado River, there has been some activity in regards to the striped bass.”
Joe Bradley and Brian Gunter landed a 373⁄8 inch striper, using anchovies while finish from Bradley’s boat in the Big Bend area. The fish weighed in at 13.96 points after being cleaned.
If you are having any luck, let Braun know so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” Braun said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.