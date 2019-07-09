FORT MOHAVE — A woman was arrested after allegedly first bilking a business out of money before allegedly shoplifting more items from the same location.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Lynette Lombardo, 43, was booked for suspicion of shoplifting, removal of a theft detection device and fraudulent schemes, all felonies. She was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
According to reports, deputies were called to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in Fort Mohave for a shoplifting in progress after loss prevention staff notified authorities that a women was attempting to shoplift items from the store.
Staff also reported that the woman, later identified as Lombardo, had returned items she allegedly did not pay for in order to get a cash refund.
A review of surveillance video reportedly showed Lombardo entering the store with a receipt, fraudulently returned items she had not purchased and received cash for the returns. Video reportedly showed her leaving the store then returning a short time later, where she was seen placing items inside bags before attempting to exit the store without paying.
Staff told deputies that had watched Lombardo remove a theft detection device from a pair of wireless headphones and put the headphones in her bag, placing the removed device back on a shelf.
At that point, Lombardo reportedly grabbed her bags and headed toward a back exit, where she was met by deputies and loss prevention staff.
The total price of the upaid items was approximately $550, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Surveillance video confirmed the accounts by loss prevention staff, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.