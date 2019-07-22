KINGMAN — A Kingman woman has entered a plea agreement for her role in a criminal case involving the discovery and theft of a suitcase full of cash that was accidentally left behind at Walmart. Chrystal Himmelright, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft.
Prosecutor Bob Moon explained that security video spotlights Himmelright’s boyfriend Jeremiah Peacey, 40, Kingman, finding the suitcase in a shopping cart at the Kingman Walmart in the summer of 2017. Moon said an elderly woman who had a mix of reasons for having that much cash forgot that she left the suitcase behind, allowing it to be located and swiped.
While Himmelright was not involved the Walmart discovery, Moon said she committed theft because she used $25,000 of the ill-gotten gains to bail Peacey out of jail. Moon said Himmelright provided information helping law enforcement recover about $50,000.
Moon said authorities have recovered less than half of the stolen loot, about $80,000.
Terms of the deal require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to place Himmelright on probation. He also can order up to one year in the county jail at sentencing Sept. 6.
Peacey awaits trial for theft and other charges.
