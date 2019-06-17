KINGMAN — A plea agreement was entered Friday for a Lake Havasu City woman who engaged in a spending spree with her roommate’s assets.
The victim discovered he’d been ripped off when he was released from the Mohave County jail in an aggravated assault case last September, according to police.
Donna Richter, 58, pleaded guilty to taking the identity of another in a deal dismissing six forgery counts and two theft charges. Defense attorney Winston Meeth said Richter used the victim’s checks and credit cards to rack up personal purchases.
Meeth said Richter claimed she had the victim’s permission to use some funds, but conceded she far exceeded that authorization.
Police said the victim showed 89 fraudulent charges made to his account for purchases at stores, restaurants and bars. Richter allegedly used some of the funds for housekeeping, pet sitting, house sitting, property owner association dues and taxes.
The plea agreement requires Richter to pay $4,400 restitution to the victim. She is eligible for probation but she could get as much as 3.75 years in prison when sentenced July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.