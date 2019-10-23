KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence after a traffic stop in Kingman.
Jamie Ladawn Davis, 33, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated DUI last week. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
According to reports from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Davis was stopped after a tan sedan was clocked at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone on Stockton Hill Road. The vehicle reportedly was seen crossing the center line.
When deputies contacted Davis, the report said, they noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. Davis reportedly told deputies she had consumed alcohol earlier.
Deputies asked Davis to exit her vehicle and, the report said, she used the door of the vehicle to maintain her balance. She refused to conduct a field sobriety test. A breath test was conducted, which returned a blood alcohol content of 0.127%. The legal threshold in Arizona is 0.08%.
A records check revealed that Davis’ driver license had been suspended, leading to the charges of aggravated DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.