MOHAVE VALLEY — A Bullhead City woman was arrested Saturday in Mohave Valley on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Kelly Kathleen Caldwell, 59, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She also was booked on six active arrest warrants, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO reports indicated that Caldwell’s vehicle was stopped around 4:28 a.m. Saturday on Highway 95 in Mohave Valley after deputies ran a records check and discovered several active warrants on Caldwell, the registered owner.
Caldwell, the only occupant of the vehicle, initially was detained for the active warrants. A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple purses and bags containing illegal drugs, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. The stop reportedly resulted in the discovery of 21 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of marijuana, 14 oxycodone pulls, three Xanax pills, a scale, plastic baggies and other drug paraphernalia.
Caldwell was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.