BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department’s Traffic Section reported Tuesday that a woman involved in a rear-end collision nearly two weeks ago has died because of her injuries.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the intersection of Hancock Road and Lakeside Drive.
Ethel Lee Evans, 93, of Bullhead City, was taken by paramedics to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was transferred to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.
Police said Evans rear-ended another vehicle already stopped at the traffic light, which caused that vehicle to rear-end a third vehicle.
Evans died on Friday at Sunrise Hospital, police said.
