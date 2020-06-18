KINGMAN — It took a half-dozen tries, but a Lake Havasu City woman charged in the death of her toddler daughter has entered a plea agreement.
Brittany Rodriquez, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday after balking at change of plea hearings conducted on March 19 and June 10.
Judge Billy Sipe noted that no fewer than six change of plea hearings had been scheduled on Rodriquez’s behalf while her case has been pending. Sipe put attorneys on notice that he will reject the agreement unless they convince him that the reduction in charges and punishment is appropriate.
Terms of the proposed plea agreement dismiss a first-degree murder charge in exchange for Rodriquez’s conviction for attempted child abuse. She could get as little as five years or up to 10 years in prison if Sipe accepts the deal during hearings scheduled August 7.
Co-defendant Andrew Lamorie, 24, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He faces a 10- to 16-year prison term if Sipe accepts his plea agreement during a June 26 sentencing hearing.
An autopsy concluded that Gabriella Lamorie died of blunt force trauma and severe malnutrition. She weighed just 17 pounds at 27 months of age when she died in January of 2018.
Rodriquez’s lawyer, Ron Gilleo, told Sipe that family members have confirmed that Lamorie was abusive toward Rodriquez and their daughter. He said his client failed to flee the relationship and take other steps to protect Gabriella.
Sipe said he is concerned about the starvation aspect and baby care components of the case. Lamorie’s lawyer, Robin Puchek, previously told the court that both parents didn’t believe in doctors and that Gabriella hadn’t had any sort of a medical checkup in the 15 months preceding her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.