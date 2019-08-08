KINGMAN — A Utah woman faces a possible prison sentence after pleading guilty in a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 10-year-old old girl more than a year ago.
Merissa Sloan, 22, of West Jordan, will be convicted of causing death by use of a vehicle under terms of the plea deal unveiled Tuesday.
The agreement would dismiss a negligent homicide charge associated with the April 29, 2018, single-vehicle traffic accident at Milepost 15 on Highway 68. Prosecutor Jeff Haws said Sloan was driving from Bullhead City into Golden Valley when witnesses indicated she swerved multiple times before the 2000 Saturn left the highway and rolled.
A passenger in the vehicle, the daughter of Sloan’s significant other, was ejected and critically injured. Presley Hope Farmer died 50 minutes later at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The child was not wearing a seat belt and Sloan was driving without a license at the time of the wreck.
Terms of the agreement require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert to place Sloan on supervised probation at a Sept. 9 sentencing hearing. Lambert can order up to a year in the county jail or between 1 and 33⁄4 years in prison.
