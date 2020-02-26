KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman resolving her drug case through a plea agreement will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections for five years.
The punishment for Destiny Ohlemacher, 27, is prescribed in the deal entered Wednesday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
Prosecutor Jacob Cote told Judge Rick Lambert that Ohlemacher was a passenger in a vehicle from which one pound of methamphetamine was seized following a Jan. 30 traffic stop in the 600 block of Highway 95.
“The defendant admitted trading methamphetamine for heroin,” Cote told the court.
Defense attorney Gregory Pridham took some exception to Cote’s offering. Pridham said Ohlemacher admitted possessing the 28 grams of meth found in her purse but denied being responsible for the rest of the drugs that were confiscated.
Terms of the agreement dismiss a transportation charge in exchange for Ohlemacher’s conviction on a possession of dangerous drugs for sale count.
Sentencing is scheduled March 26.
