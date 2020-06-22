BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City woman reportedly committed suicide Sunday in a holding cell at the Bullhead City Police Department.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is investigating the in-custody death of 34-year-old Amber Dawne Fagundes, according to Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt. It is customary protocol for an outside agency to investigate in-custody deaths to ensure the investigation is impartial.
According to police reports, Fagundes was being held at the BHCPD temporarily for booking procedures on suspicion of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At around 4:20 p.m., officers found Fagundes unresponsive in her holding cell with something around her neck. Officers administered CPR until Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics arrived and took over the life-saving attempts. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information was available Sunday night.
