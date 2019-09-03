KINGMAN — National Park Service rangers recovered the body of a woman from Lake Mead over the Labor Day holiday.
Agency spokeswoman Carrie Vanover said the search was initiated after the Nevada Department of Wildlife located abandoned items along the shoreline at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vanover said the body was recovered at the 33 Hole Overlook, north of Boulder City. She said it was not clear how the victim came to be in the water.
“She appears to have been by herself,” Vanover said. “There were no vessels associated with the incident as far as we know.”
The woman’s name was withheld while the Clark County Coroner’s office makes positive identification and determines an official cause of death.
