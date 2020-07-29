KINGMAN — A judge on Tuesday lowered the bond for a woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Topock.
Jennifer Dawn Priole, 49, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jeffrey Joseph Dufour, 50, of Topock.
Priole’s attorney, Robin Puchek, argued for a lower bond, saying that Priole has no violent criminal history and citing battered women’s syndrome.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney David Wayt opposed reducing Priole’s bond, arguing that there was enough evidence including video surveillance and the defendant’s admission. Priole also gave conflicting statements to law enforcement, Wayt said, showing that she is unable to tell the truth. She is also a threat to the victim’s children, Wayt added.
When questioned by the judge, Wayt said he will not seek the death penalty. A person convicted of first-degree murder could face natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle took into account the views of the victim’s family, who opposed reducing the bond. The judge also took into account Priole’s lack of violent criminal history and her appearance at previous hearings.
Carlisle reduced Priole’s bond to $100,000. She was being held on a $1 million bond.
Priole was arrested around 8 p.m. May 10 after sheriff’s detectives responded to a domestic violence call in the 13000 block of Cove Parkway. Dufour’s body was found lying in the home’s driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office reported.
Priole told detectives that she and Dufour had been arguing when the verbal confrontation turned physical. However, no marks or injuries were found on Priole to confirm her allegations. Video cameras were collected at the house as evidence, MCSO reported.
