BULLHEAD CITY — A woman was severely injured when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a minor accident in Bullhead City on Tuesday night.
According to information from the Bullhead City Police Department, a passenger vehicle and a van were involved in what was described as a minor accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Central Avenue in southern Bullhead City.
When the occupants of the vehicle got out in an attempt to keep the driver of the van from leaving the scene, the woman was struck by the van. The van drove away and last was seen on Central Avenue.
The van was described as white, possibly a utility van, with no side or rear windows. The driver was described as an African American man in his 50s.
The woman was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the accident, the van or the man driving it is urged to call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.
