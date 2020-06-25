KINGMAN — The driver of a moving vehicle from which pounds of methamphetamine were tossed onto Interstate 40 during a police chase entered a plea agreement Monday. Guadalupe Astorga, 44, of Tulare, California will plead guilty to transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
Terms of the deal require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho to order a five-year prison term when Astorga is sentenced July 20.
Authorities allege Astorga kept driving when a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for a suspected lane change violation about two miles east of Kingman. Co-defendant Pedro Aguirre, 38, of Indio, California reportedly tossed two travel bags full of meth from the passenger side window.
“One of the bags hit the ground and broke open, causing a cloud of white powder to be strewn across the interstate,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. She said the area was secured and that three suspects were detained when the vehicle stopped a mile into the pursuit.
Authorities said about 40 pounds of meth was seized from the two bags. Another 1.2-pound bundle of oxycodone pills also was confiscated.
Aguirre pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs for sale. He is serving a 7 1/2-year prison sentence.
Prosecutor Amanda Claerhout said the final suspect, 17-year-old Saul Ceberoz, also is expected to enter a plea agreement.
