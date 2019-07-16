KINGMAN — A plea agreement will keep a Bullhead City woman from going to state prison in a drug case but she still could face up to a year in the county jail.
Kristine Graff, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of facilitation of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Bullhead City police said suspected drug sales activity led to a warrant-based search of the home of Graff’s former boyfriend Michael Wain, 51. The Aug. 3, 2017, search of the residence in in the 3100 block of Locust Boulevard prompted the seizure of three grams of heroin, a loaded handgun and numerous drug paraphernalia items.
Police said they believed that methamphetamine and marijuana were flushed down the toilet as officers approached the home. Wain allegedly tossed two meth pipes out a small back window.
Wain is serving a five-year prison sentence in the case.
Attorneys said communications in her cell phone revealed that Graff was helping Wain arrange meetings and coordinate sales. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled Aug. 15.
Judge Billy Sipe can impose up to one year in jail when he orders probation. Fines, fees, surcharges and community work service are other possible punishment provisions.
