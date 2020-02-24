KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman, one of five people charged in a January 2018 double murder, pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court.
Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the January 2018 death of Mona Carter, 51. She also pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of Daryl Ward, 22. Both victims were from Bullhead City.
Another count of first-degree murder and kidnapping, along with two counts of abandonment of a dead body, were dismissed under the agreement.
Under the plea deal, Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho will sentence Bencheqroun to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge and between seven and 21 years for the kidnapping charge.
The two sentences could be concurrent or consecutive to each other. The judge will sentence Bencheqroun on May 14. He also ordered her to be held in custody without bond.
In stating the facts of the case, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley said that on Jan. 10, 2018, Francisco Javier Romero Jr. picked Ward up and took him to Bencheqroun’s home, where he was stripped naked, duct taped and tortured for allegedly breaking in and stealing heroin from Bencheqroun’s home.
When asked if someone stole drugs from his home, Ward reportedly said he would have killed them. Bencheqroun reportedly told him that admission sealed his fate. Carter also was taken to the house; defendants in the case believed she was a police informant, which she wasn’t, Ashley said.
Bencheqroun, Romero, Robin Denise Reid, Jose Eduardo Vizcara and Lucas Wayne Shankles drove Ward and Carter in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave.
Bencheqroun reportedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero reportedly shot Carter in the head.
Camacho also held a settlement conference Friday in Reid’s case. Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. Rejecting a plea offer, her trial is set for May 18.
Romero pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the murder charge and an additional 15 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.
Shankles pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. Vizcara pleaded guilty to two kidnapping charges and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
