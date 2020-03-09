SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A near-total ban that was one of two abortion proposals advancing at the Utah Legislature Monday could mean criminal charges for women who end their own pregnancies.
Republican sponsor Sen. Dan McCay said he understands concerns about unwanted pregnancies, but also believes an abortion is a “life that’s been lost in utero,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The proposal ultimately was approved by a panel of lawmakers and now moves to the House floor. The left-leaning group Alliance for a Better Utah called the bill “unbelievably cruel and extreme.”
McCay’s bill has a so-called trigger clause and would go into effect only if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Abortion opponents around the country are hopeful the Supreme Court will reconsider the landmark ruling with new conservative justices.
The Utah ban would have a few exceptions, including rape and serious risk to the health of the mother. Other abortions could bring charges punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.
A separate requirement that abortion providers show a woman an ultrasound before the procedure also was approved in committee. Women could look away, but physicians could face fines starting at up to $100,000. That proposal now moves to the House floor.
A third bill regulating the disposal of fetal remains already has passed the Legislature and is now on Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk.
