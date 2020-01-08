BULLHEAD CITY — Work began this week to modify a section of Highway 95 at and near Corwin Road in southern Bullhead City.
The work aims to improve traffic safety and allow better access to vehicles moving from Corwin onto the highway, as well as for drivers traveling south on the highway who want to make a left turn from the highway onto Corwin.
Left turns onto Corwin from the highway will be controlled with a raised median and a protected signal. Protected medians and signaling will aid drivers leaving Corwin who are bound for the highway to travel it in either direction.
Wolf Court is being eliminated as part of the project.
McCormick Construction was awarded the contract for the project in July. The company will furnish equipment, material and labor to complete the overall project, which also will include adding a raised median on Highway 95 between Rising Sun and Sterling roads.
To minimize the effect of the project on drivers who use the highway during the day, crews will work Sundays through Fridays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This work is expected to go on for several months.
Drivers are urged to use caution traveling through the area. Vehicles approaching the work location from either side are being required to reduce their speed to 35 mph around the clock. Orange flags, cones and nighttime flashing lights warn drivers approaching the southern border of the city that the location is under construction.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be working on a portion of the highway from South Bullhead Parkway to Aztec Road in Fort Mohave this year as well.
While the city is responsible for the roughly $645,000 cost of the Corwin project, ADOT had final approval of what is being done there. The city’s Corwin project is within ADOT’s longer Highway 95 project area.
According to ADOT, construction of a raised median within that section of the highway will increase safety by restricting the number of locations for left turns. Rear end, left turn, and angle crashes are often associated traffic congestion at intersections and uncontrolled access points.
The project area has a higher number of crashes that the statewide average, according to previous reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.