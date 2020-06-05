BULLHEAD CITY — This is supposed to be the portion of my column where I lament the lack of reopened theaters. But since we’re at three months and counting, Netflix will continue to be my TV diversion of choice.
Let’s get straight to the latest reviews, centered on a pair of projects that are worlds apart:
“WORKIN’ MOMS”
As a bachelor without kids (I’m not expecting a knock on my door this Father’s Day), I couldn’t imagine what “Workin’ Moms” could offer me. Quite a bit, turns out.
All hail its creator, heroine, co-writer and intermittent director Catherine Reitman, who has presented the series in a smart, salty, intoxicating manner. We’ve been treated to four seasons and there’s reportedly a fifth in the works.
One refreshing spin is the show’s setting of Toronto, though a peculiar point about its locale: Not a single episode — and I’ve watched dozens, having finished Season 3 — has included inclement weather. (No precipitation in Canada anymore?)
Rain or shine, Reitman stars as Kate, an ambitious married professional whose balancing act features a newborn and husband Nathan; actor Philip Sternberg is also Reitman’s real-life spouse, which makes sense given their palpable on-screen chemistry.
Not unlike other Netflix productions, “Workin’ Moms” employs numerous actors from north of the border: Sternberg, Dani Kind as Anne, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny, Juno Ruddell and newcomer Tennille Read are among a raft of Canadian participants.
The majority of episodes get rolling at a daycare center where the main characters gather in a circle to discuss everything from childbirth to their jobs, marriages and sex lives. If the titular mothers have concerns about breast milk or unusual fantasies, they don’t hesitate to speak up.
Scene-to-scene particulars range from unusual and creative sequences to contrived groaners; the latter are kept to a minimum, but Reitman needn’t rely on characters vomiting, urinating and — worst of all — hallucinating on LSD (that gag has run its course).
Each show is chockablock with laughs, sexual tension, in-office conflicts, simmering anger, lessons in love, forgiveness, jumping to conclusions and the meaning of life.
Somehow, its watchable star strikes a balance behind and in front of the camera with her uncommon instincts. Working’ overtime, no doubt, to make it work.
“JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH”
Clever title, average show. This limited documentary-style series — a quartet of episodes — chronicles the unspeakable behavior of the late billionaire socialist and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly killed himself in prison last August.
For anyone who hasn’t paid attention to the financier’s despicable actions: Epstein was accused of, charged with and convicted of human trafficking, sexually abusing teen girls and soliciting prostitution stretching back to the mid-1980s.
The man’s partner in crime — his shameless co-
conspirator — was Ghislaine Maxwell, for whom an argument could be made is equally guilty. She would set the trap, if you will, by persuading and luring girls (in the 13 to 17 age range) to each of Epstein’s lavish properties. The “plot” sickens.
“Filthy Rich” won’t be mistaken for the most original production of its kind, but it is comprehensive and serious business. The documentary carries viewers all over the map in navigating Epstein’s massive homes in Florida, New York, New Mexico, the notorious Virgin Islands and elsewhere.
As we sift through sordid details, some more disturbing and enlightening than others, one significant point surfaces: Epstein was a sly guy with charisma, a way with words that were convincing to a fault. Friends, acquaintances, employers, business associates and underage girls fell prey to his charm and resources.
Despite the swath of territory it explores, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” isn’t so much disjointed as too standard: talking heads, testimony of witnesses and victims (“I had no self-esteem”), archival news footage and police reports. Even so, there are insights to be extracted, for anybody who can stomach the dirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.