BULLHEAD CITY — There are some advantages to living and working on the river. Especially when your business — and much of your spare time — revolves around fishing.
“Yep, it’s me with a fresh-caught rainbow trout,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
The trout was just the right size for Braun.
“A nice pan-size trout that went onto the grill for my lunch,” he said. “I was using one of my favorite spinners, a Jake’s Spin-A-Lure, while fishing in the Rotary Park area.
“We did just get a stocking from the Willow Beach hatchery at our three sites for the trout plants — Community Park, Rotary Park and Davis Camp. A big thanks to our city staff for getting the areas at both Community Park and Rotary Park around the launch ramps dredged out. This allows for easier access both for our boaters as well for the trout-stocking program.
“The launch ramp at Sunshine Peninsula has jest been refurbished. Brand new, it is.
“Now, back to that fish I had for lunch.
“First, I cleaned it. Then, before I wrapped it in tinfoil, I added a few seasonings and a bit of butter. Cooked it about 15 to 20 minutes on each side and wow, the skin just peeled off and the bones pulled out.
“There are a lot of great recipes as well as some great trout spinners so we hope you are able to get out and enjoy and catch some fish. I know this time of year, we have the wind to deal with and, of course, the shopping sprees. Try to shop local as some of our smaller stores would very much like your support.”
As for the fishing report, stripers appear to be present — but not biting — at Lake Mohave.
“I did hear of some striper news from up on Lake Mohave,” Braun said. “The report is the sighting of schools with hundreds of fish in the 2- to 5-pound range, although they are not biting as of year. Soon to change, I am sure, as that is a lot of fish on this end of the lake.
“Not much striper action here below Davis Dam and again, that can change this time of year. We usually get some of our larger fish in the casino area this time of year.”
And since this ’tis the season, Braun issued a reminder for shoppers looking for last-minute Christmas gifts.
“Remember, for those stocking stuffers, lures, spinners and your jar baits make for some nice extras for your holiday gifts.”
If you’re looking for a special lure or just want to talk fishing, visit Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
