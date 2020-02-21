BULLHEAD CITY — It was a celebration at the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center on Thursday.
The celebration was two-fold, honoring retiring Horst Filtzer, M.D., and welcoming Teresa Gentry, nurse practitioner and wound ostomy specialist.
The open house also featured a tour of the wound healing center.
“We have two hyperbaric chambers and four treatment rooms,” said Gentry during the tour.
Gentry said that the hyperbaric chambers can have lots of uses but primarily are used for things like radiation injury and diabetic foot ulcers.
“We treat a lot of different wounds such as vascular wounds, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, dog bites,” said Gentry. “Pretty much anything that is non-healing.”
After the tour, attendees gathered to thank Filtzer for the work that he did at the wound healing center.
Michael J. Stenger, chief executive officer of WARMC, said that Filtzer has practiced medicine for 50 years. Stenger said that Filtzer graduated from Harvard Medical School and did his internship at Boston City Hospital. Filtzer was commissioned as a battalion surgeon and he was awarded four Bronze Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart and was a combat medic for the 9th Infantry Division.
“He went on to the Cambridge Hospital (in Boston) and served as a general vascular surgeon for the many years that he was there, including the chief of staff and chief of surgery at least twice each and he was an associate professor at Harvard,” said Stenger.
Stenger said that 10 yeas ago, Filtzer came to Bullhead City to finish out his career.
“I feel that what I do anyone can do but it has been my greatest pleasure to serve my patents,” said Filtzer. “Because they permit us to interact with them and hopefully we do the right thing by them. I think the best way to get into a doctor-patient relationship is honesty because you cannot cure everybody but you sure can try.”
Waheed Zehri, M.D., chief of staff at WARMC, said that he has known Filtzer for 10 years.
“One thing that I learned from him is that every time that I asked him, he never said no to be part of any committee,” said Zehri. “He had a really good relationship with the patients but also with the physicians. I will really miss him but I hope that you will come and visit us from time to time.”
Filtzer introduced Gentry, who is replacing him.
“I’ve worked with her now for six months and all I can tell you is that she’s outstanding, she knows her stuff,” said Filtzer.
