BULLHEAD CITY — Caring Hearts Food Ministry has canceled all food service distribution — including the monthly WOW Mobile Produce Pantry at Rotary Park in Bullhead City — because of local, city and state mandates restricting large gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.
All mass gatherings of 50 or more people are stopped, in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
All food pantry service and all future WOW Pantry events have been canceled. Caring Hearts Food Initiative also has canceled all food distribution indefinitely.
“We look forward to hopefully resuming client-choice operations in the near future 2021 and will keep you posted as conditions change,” the announcement stated. “Thank you for your understanding and loyal support during this time of ambiguity.”
If you are in need of food, seek out these sources:
- Colorado River Food Bank, Laughlin.
- Food For Families, 590 Hancock Road, Bullhead City.
- United Methodist Pantry, Lipan Road, Fort Mohave.
- Salvation Army, near Harbor Freight, Bullhead City.
- Firehouse Ministry, Thursdays at Isabel’s Pantry, Needles.
- St. Vincent de Paul, Needles, and on Marina Boulevard in Bullhead City.
- Kingman Community Food Bank, Kingman.
