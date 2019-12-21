BULLHEAD CITY — Christmas dinner became a little more manageable for a number of Tri-state households, thanks to the Christmas Blessings edition of the WOW Mobile Produce Pantry in Bullhead City and Needles.
Roughly 25 tons of food was available for distribution Friday in Rotary Park in Bullhead City and Saturday at Palo Verde College in Needles. The Without Waste Mobile Produce Pantry is a project of the Mojave Desert Nutrition & Lifestyle Initiative and Caring Hearts Food Ministry with support from Java Jitters by Coveu, Bimbo Bakeries USA of Fort Mohave, St. Mary’s Food Bank, Aquarius Casino Resort Feed A Family program, Dot Food and Findlay Auto Group.
Betty Rae, coordinator of the monthly free food pantry, said that more than 50,000 pounds of food arrived — in three trucks instead of the typical one — and one entire load was from the Aquarius program delivered by Dot Foods.
A variety of items were available, from fresh fruits and vegetables to staples and packaged goods. All food was free although some people made donations to help support the ongoing program.
WOW Mobile Produce Pantry, operated in the Tri-state since 2015, is held the third Friday of each month at Rotary Park under the large ramada near Firebird Field. The program is open to the public. There are no eligibility requirements.
For more information on the program, contact Rae at 928-758-7689.
Volunteers for the program are sought to help unload, sort and set up produce and other items and helping organize the monthly food pantries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.