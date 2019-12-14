BULLHEAD CITY — A majestic bald eagle watched from a distant tree as organizers of Saturday’s ceremony at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Park in Bullhead City placed wreaths and American flags at a field surrounding the Eternal Flame.
The eagle, which flew away a few minutes before the actual ceremony began, still was on the minds of many of those who gathered for Bullhead City’s participation in Wreaths Across America, a coordinated program of wreath-laying to remember and honor veterans of current and past generations at more than 1,600 locations in the United States.
“We are to stay as an eagle,” said guest speaker Anna Rich, pastor of Desert Bloom Ministries in Fort Mohave and a naturalized American citizen who came to the U.S. shortly after the end of World War II. “We are not the turkey (as suggested for a national symbol by Benjamin Franklin), but we are an eagle.
“We are supposed to fly.”
Rich, born in the Netherlands, said she was rescued by U.S. and Canadian troops when the Netherlands was liberated near the end of the war.
“I fell in love with the American solider,” Rich said, recalling that as a 5-year-old she was scared after being separated from her family by a bombing blitz. She said she wandered in the woods for a day before she was found by Allied soldiers. She said she knew soon after that she would go to America.
“I’m an American citizen and a proud one,” she said after retelling her naturalization story. She came to the U.S. by herself, applied for citizenship and waited. And waited. And waited.
Her paperwork had been lost. It wasn’t until she made phone calls — Arizona Sen. John McCain was the recipient of one of them — that her paperwork was found and her citizenship was granted. That was in 1991, 37 years after she came to the U.S.
At her naturalization ceremony, she said, she was asked to sing the national anthem. She said she would rather have given a speech. So organizers compromised. And when she added that she also wanted to sing “Amazing Grace,” organizers compromised again.
“I sang the national anthem, I talked for five minutes — I stopped 15 seconds short — then I sang ‘Amazing Grace,’ ” she said, recalling that new Americans from countries all around the world joined her.
“That is what America stands for,” she said, citing the lyrics of the song — “We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise ...”
“We’re going to praise God no matter what.”
She said the Christmas season should be a time of unity, for families and the country.
“Christmas time, besides being strong for our country and each other ... we need to love one another as we honor our soldiers today.”
Saturday’s local wreath ceremony, a long-running tradition, was conducted by Veterans United Inc., which oversees the Arizona Veterans Memorial Park on the shore of the Colorado River. Wreaths are sponsored by residents, businesses and organizations in memory of specific veterans who have died.
