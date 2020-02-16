PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say a meteor streaking through the atmosphere may have caused a loud boom that residents reported hearing.
County sheriff’s officials said the agency started receiving calls about a loud blast, boom or explosion around 7:20 a.m. Sunday from all corners of the north-central Arizona county.
Deputies were dispatched to patrol their areas for any signs or a possible source.
Sheriff’s officials said the Federal Aviation Administration did not have any information and Luke Air Force Base had no jet traffic in the air at that time.
But some people said they saw something streaking across the sky about the same time the sound was reported in the Prescott area.
So far, sheriff’s officials said some type of meteor event seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom.
