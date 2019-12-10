KINGMAN — An elderly Bullhead City man arrested in April during an undercover sting operation pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony sex charges.
Albert Anthony Olvera, 80, pleaded guilty to luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor. The minor in both counts was under the age of 15.
An additional count of each of the charges were dismissed under the plea agreement. Olvera is being held at the county jail without bond pending his sentencing.
In stating the facts of the case, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips said that Olvera had text and phone communications, including requesting nude pictures, with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. The officer posing as the girl left a cell phone number on Craigslist.
Olvera reportedly committed the crimes between September and October 2018. He was arrested in a sting operation that led to the arrest of nine suspects including seven from Mohave County.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Olvera to five to 10 years in prison for the luring charge and up to a lifetime on probation for the attempted commercial sexual exploitation charge.
The judge will sentence Olvera on Jan. 22. Olvera also must register as a sexual predator.
Other Bullhead City defendants arrested in the sting operation include George Stephen Lizotte, 72, who was sentenced in May to five years in prison, and James David Earnest, 56, who also was sentenced to five years in prison.
Another co-defendant, Paul John Carlton, 33, of Kingman, who had been a security guard at the Superior Courthouse, was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison.
Olvera had been a co-coordinator for the Bullhead City Veterans Resource Team. VRT was formed to respond to the needs of veterans in the community and in the justice center, according to VRT’s website.
