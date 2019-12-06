BULLHEAD CITY — A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized with minor injuries after apparently falling out the window of her father’s truck on Thursday afternoon in Bullhead City.
The father, 36-year-old Michael Stephen Bruno, was taken into custody about a mile-and-a-half from the scene where the girl tumbled onto Highway 95.
According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department and statements from witnesses, the girl fell out of the moving vehicle near the intersection of Highway 95 and Corwin Road. A passerby saw the girl fall and stopped to render aid.
The pickup truck, however, didn’t stop. Bruno eventually was stopped by police at the intersection of Highway 95 and Meadows Drive.
He was taken into custody — video shows Bruno on the ground being placed in handcuffs, then led to a waiting police cruiser — but police did not disclose Thursday what charges Bruno would face.
According to police, Bruno told officers he didn’t know his daughter had fallen out of the vehicle.
The girl was treated at the scene by Bullhead City Fire Department personnel, then taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, where she reportedly was being treated for apparently minor injuries and was “doing well.”
The incident remains under investigation. The Arizona Department of Child Safety has been contacted.
