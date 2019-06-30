KINGMAN — An elderly drug runner from Oklahoma entered a plea agreement in Mohave County Superior Court last Friday. Beverly Kennedy, 67, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted transportation of marijuana for sale.
Kennedy was eastbound in a 2018 Nissan when pulled over for speeding on Interstate 40, about 40 miles west of Kingman last November. Prosecutor Amanda Claerhout said Kennedy was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and broke down in tears when officers asked about suspicious duffel bags in the back seat and cargo area.
Claerhout said she told officers that she “was moving a load for payment” but that she had no hard drugs. 130 pounds of marijuana and about 420 grams of “edibles” were seized.
Terms of the plea agreement require Judge Billy Sipe to place Kennedy on supervised probation at a July 31 sentencing hearing. Sipe also can impose up to 60 days in jail and indicated he’ll be ordering fines, surcharges and fees totaling nearly $9,200.
