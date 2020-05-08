When we were attacked that awful day in 2001, the response by the American people was awesome.
I was living and working in South Florida at the time and was amazed at the way the country came together to battle the evildoers who dared to attack our country. Coincidentally, the brunt of the attack was in New York City.
It didn’t matter if you were a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, independent or were in the Green Party. We all came together in a common hatred for a common enemy. The enemy was a foreign entity and regardless of our idealogies and alignments, we all were on the same train.
We all knew that our response would be immediate and powerful. And it was.
Recently, I had the chance to speak with one of our county supervisors and we talked about the coronavirus and our response to it.
The comment that this supervisor made has stuck with me. We don’t always agree, but when they said “I really thought this would bring our country together and instead it has driven us apart again,” I had to agree.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we all seemed a little stunned that this could possibly be happening. I was one who had heard “experts” say that this was a possibility in the past, but quickly dismissed it.
But here it was in the greatest country in the world. We watched our citizens start getting sick and dying. In New York, Washington state and California, the virus took hold and began claiming lives.
With all the division we have had in our country over the past 10-12 years, this for sure would bring us back together. Bonding to defeat a common enemy.
But instead, once we got over the initial shock, we not only went back to where we were, but in some cases it got worse.
We saw Democrats blaming the president for not reacting fast enough and strong enough citing warnings that we all dismissed from years ago.
We saw Republicans blaming the liberals for allowing our borders to be open and welcoming this virus like it was something they encouraged to come visit.
And we saw both sides claim that the virus wasn’t that bad and it was instead the “Main Stream Media” blowing it out of proportion to encourage panic, mass hysteria and obviously, toilet paper hoarding.
My personal favorites were the many, many conspiracy theories that sprouted from this. I simply had to go onto my Facebook feed to learn that the virus was created in a lab by the Chinese Government, President Donald Trump, Bill Gates or the CIA (depending on your personal hatred of one of them).
This, of course, worked. Because if there’s one thing we all can agree on, it’s that if you post something that is denigrating to those I hate, I must believe you.
What I didn’t see coming was another divide based on if you were for the “stay at home” orders or against them. So that leaves us with four groups. conservatives against Gov. Doug Ducey, conservatives still with Ducey, liberals against Ducey and Liberals for the “stay at home” orders (I don’t think you’ll ever get them to be for Ducey although they may support his actions).
Well, we are reopening. That should solve it right? We can get back to hating the other side for the obvious. They have the wrong initial after their name.
Well, probably eventually, but first we have to see if we get a spike in cases. If we do, then it’s obvious that the governor made the wrong call and we for sure will hear it from two of the groups. The conservatives and liberals against Ducey will sound off about how it was too soon. Of course, they won’t band together to do this, they will each claim a different reason. The conservatives will say he never should’ve closed it in the first place because we could’ve had herd immunity by now, and the liberals will say that he never should’ve reopened and risked the lives of Arizonans simply for the sake of saving small businesses.
If we don’t get a spike, the other two groups will sound off about how Ducey was awesome and saved us from the virus by closing and then opening at the perfect time. The conservatives will cite that he is great and always makes the right choices, while the liberals will say he just did what other governors around the country have done.
So you just can’t win. I do know this: We are arguing over this while Americans are dying and that’s a tragedy.
So let’s make this pact: Let’s all go back to having our opinions and discussing them rationally based on fact and continuing to respect our friends regardless of their political leanings.
We all know that our hatred of others should be based on what sports teams they follow like the founding fathers wanted.
John C. Pynakker may be reached by email at JohnP@nwppub.com.
