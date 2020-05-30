BULLHEAD CITY — It was one part drive-in theater, one part motorized parade and one part traditional ceremony.
The sum of those parts was the eighth-grade graduation celebration for students at Young Scholar’s Academy in Fort Mohave.
Thirty-two eighth-graders received their awards Friday night in the parking lot at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
“Although we will have to make some special accommodations and restrictions (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), i think it will be a fun experience for them,” YSA Director Tonnie Smith said in announcing the process of the event.
“Enjoy,” said teacher David Martinez to a car filled with an eighth-grader and his family and friends as a caravan of vehicles arrived at the fieldhouse at the end of a police-escorted parade that began at Fox Creek Junior High on the Bullhead Parkway.
The vehicles, some decorated to mark the occasion, parked in a staggered array to provide optimal viewing of a very different graudation ceremony.
Participants and spectators were advised to remain in their vehicles; students would be called to “center stage” — an area at the front of the parking lot — to receive awards and get an official picture taken with Smith. Most willingly obliged, thanks in part to the 110-degree heat that prompted most to stay in the air-conditioned comfort of their vehicles. But with all those engines running, a bullhorn providing instructions and information was essentially inaudible to occupants of most of the cars and trucks.
Faculty and staff took turns toting a small whiteboard through the lot, notifying students to be honored and giving others an explanation of what was going on.
The school’s National Junior Honor Society members were recognized, as were the 13 Scholar Award recipients.
The Class of 2020 (technically members of the high school Class of 2024) then honored its three valedictorians, Savanah Furr, Dalton Brown and Grant Collins, and salutatorians Katlyn Brown and Julian Dominguez Urias.
Then, one by one, the 32 ninth-graders-to-be took their individual turns with a chorus of honking horns greeting each one.
There were a limited number of hugs and handshakes exchanged, especially among classmates who had seen each other rarely, if at all, over the last two months.
The graduates will be dispersed into the freshmen class at area high schools; Young Scholar’s Acadmy, a public charter school, offers education for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
