FORT MOHAVE — There is a local group offering the youth in our community a positive and responsible experience in shotgun shooting.
The Tri-State Quick Shots team is part of the National Scholastic Clay Target Program. SCTP is a youth development program held at the Tri-State Shooting Park in Fort Mohave, where coaches and volunteers model sportsmanship, responsibility and teamwork while using shooting programs to teach these and other positive life skills to young athletes. Tri-state youth from fifth grade through college are eligible to participate in the sports of trap, skeet and five-stand, as long as they can hold a shotgun and take direction from a certified coach.
The SCTP program is governed by the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSFonline.org). SCTP is a nonprofit, volunteer organization for youth. Through the guidance and the support of the state coordinator at the Arizona Game and Fish Department, all SCTP activities incorporate safety and fun for youth, aiding proficiency in a sport that can be shared and enjoyed with family and friends for a lifetime.
The total cost to the athlete is $100 per season. The program runs from September through May. Guns and ammo are provided for practice, which is held every other Saturday morning (plus some scheduled Fridays). Nationally certified local coaches instruct on gun safety, shotgun handling and cleaning, shooting etiquette and shooting proficiency while managing a supportive and fun team environment. Athletes also participate in community activities such as food drives, entering a float in the annual Boom Box Parade, working many hours at our local shooting range and volunteering at the local Friends of the NRA Banquet.
The Quick Shots team has a fun season ahead with practices and other shooting opportunities for the youth. All seasoned shooters are invited to participate in the Tri-State Shooting Park’s ATA events and Sunday derbies. The program also has scheduled a youth skeet-shooting camp with level 2 and 3 instructors from the Phoenix area on Oct. 26-27; and will be hosting our first Arizona SCTP Fun Shoot for all SCTP youth statewide on Nov. 16.
In addition, the local program hopes to schedule Fun Shoots with teams from Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Las Vegas. Before the season wraps up in late May, youth will have the opportunity to shoot in the Arizona SCTP Commissioner’s Cups in Phoenix and Tucson.
In recent years, the Quick Shots have had youth receive several awards. In the 2017-2018 season, Laine Barnes made the National SCTP Team in trap shooting, along with senior member, Cody Gill, receiving a $1,000 Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation scholarship for college. This past year, Isabella Ricci, an eighth-grader, took second at the Arizona Commissioner’s Cup in Tucson and senior member, Marshall Fritz, received the SSSF scholarship — the only youth in Arizona to receive it for the season.
Though the SCTP club is not widely known in the community, the club is hoping to spread the word and generate more community awareness and, in turn, sponsors for the program. Currently, the program operates on fundraising money deposited into a Midway USA Foundation Endowment account, grants received from the NRA, monies from Arizona Game and Fish and private donations.
For more information on the program, contact head coach Sonja Fritz, at 928-201-0361, or email her at tristatequickshots@gmail.com.
Persons wishing to donate to the youth program should go to https://www.midwayusafoundation.org/find-team-fund-team/. The Tri-State Quick Shots team ID is R5132.
