BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City youth was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on Diamond Drive on Friday.
Just after 11 a.m., several Bullhead City Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a mobile home in the 1800 block of Diamond Drive.
The youth was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation after initial care on the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
All occupants of the residence had gotten out of the residence before emergency responders arrived. BCFD Engine 711 arrived first. Personnel reported that about 75% of the structure was involved. Smoke and flames were seen coming out of the side windows.
Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the blaze using the deck mounted master stream. Battalion Chief Marvin McCabe arrived on the scene, assuming command of the incoming units.
Crews continued to knock down the fire and start the overhaul process. McCabe requested Southwest Gas, MEC and a fire investigator to the scene.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.
