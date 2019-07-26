KINGMAN — The chief of the Yucca Fire District has been jailed in the Mohave County Adult Detention Center after turning himself in on Wednesday and admitting embezzling roughly $40,000 from the district for personal use over the past six months.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Young told detectives that he had used money from the Yucca Fire District bank account to purchase several guns, 3-D printers, two boats and other items.
After his surrender to detectives Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Young’s residence, where several of the items he described were recovered.
Young was booked into the county jail on suspicion of felony theft of more than $25,000.
According to its website, the Yucca Fire District operates two stations to provide services to 124 square miles of Mohave County and performs between 160 and 185 calls annually in addition to public assistance and non-emergency calls. The volunteer fire district had a budget of about $570,000 for fiscal year 2018-19.
