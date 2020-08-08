BULLHEAD CITY — How many votes are in a handful?
The last of four seats up for grabs on the Bullhead City Council apparently was decided by 16 votes.
The Mohave County Elections Department on Friday released another set of unofficial results from Tuesday’s election that appear to have Waheed Zehri defeating Eva Corbett by that small margin for the final position on the board.
Tuesday’s election involved seven candidates seeking four seats on the seven-member board. Mark Clark and Kathy Bruck easily won re-election while Norma Brummett took the third spot, according to figures released by the elections deparment on Friday afternoon.
Clark led the way with 4,533 votes while Bruck drew 4,025. Brummett, a former city council member in Washington state, took the third spot for her first victory in the Bullhead City council election, drawing 2,929 votes.
Zehri had 2,869 votes while Corbett had 2,853.
Rounding out the order of finish were Daniel Alfonzo with 2,571 votes and Gerald ross with 2,507.
Elections Director Allen Tempert said that “only a handful” of ballots remain to be verified. He did not elaborate on how many that was. Verification will be coordinated between the elections department and the county recorder’s office. It isn’t certain if that “handful” would be enough to change the outcome. As it stands now, the 16-vote margin would not be close enough to trigger an automatic recount — the Arizona Revised Statutes Article 12, Section 16-661 places that threshold at 10 or fewer votes for an election decided by electors of a city or town.
Official final counts must be posted by the elections department by noon Thursday. Results must be canvassed by the jurisdictional authority — in the case of the city council election, by the current city council — before becoming official.
If the results stand, Clark, Bruck, Brummett and Zehri will be sworn in for four-year terms after the current terms of Clark, Bruck, Sheila Shutts and Tami Ring expire in November. Seats held by Mayor Tom Brady and Council Members Steven D’Amico and Annette Wegmann are up for election in 2022.
A total of 22,426 votes were cast in the nonpartisan city council election with electors able to choose up to four, although some voted for three or fewer. There were 149 write-in votes although who received them has not been disclosed.
That means at least 5,607 of the city’s 23,328 active registered voters — a turnout of at least 24% — participated. Countywide, turnout was placed at 36.73% — roughly 46,800 of the county’s 127,500-plus registered voters cast a ballot. Most did it through early voting, either in person or by mail.
More than 53% of the county’s 64,000 registered Republicans voted in the primary for sheriff and overwhelmingly gave Sheriff Doug Schuster a second term in office.
Schuster received 27,008 votes, 79% of the votes cast, while challenger Mike Gannuscio reeived 7,055, or 20%. There were 53 write-in votes.
In other contested county races, Jean Bishop won the GOP primary for her District 4 seat on the Board of Supervisors while Travis Lingenfelter won a six-candidate race to fill the District 1 seat that is being vacated by Gary Watson at the end of the year.
Bishop won the GOP primary with 4,132 votes while challenger Bill Andrews had 2,984, according to the elections department. Bishop will face Democrat Jack Ehrardt for the District 4 seat in the November general election. It was the only district race featuring a candidate from more than one party.
Lingenfelter earned the District 1 spot by gaining 1,677 votes, outdistancing runner-up Jim Hamersley in the GOP primary in a race with no challenger in the general election. Hamersley had 1,338 votes. Becky Foster (1,168), Tim Woods (999), Sherri Merriwether (350) and Gerarda Hamodey (213) also were on the GOP ballot.
