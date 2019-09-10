KINGMAN — A 90-day jail sentence was ordered Monday for a Bullhead City man who entered a plea agreement to avoid possible prison time for an episode of violence last spring.
Tyler Ziilch, 38, was credited for 35 days he has spent in custody so he’ll have to serve 55 days more to complete his jail term.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert placed Ziilch on intensive supervised probation for three years and directed him to perform 200 hours of community work service.
Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Ziilch and a male victim both brandished knives before setting them down during a May 31 argument that became an altercation inside the victim’s home in the 1900 block of East Robson Circle. She said Ziilch then swung a humidifier inside the home in a threatening manner and used it to punch holes in walls and smash a window.
Lambert said a pre-sentence report stated that the violent drama spilled outside the residence where Ziilch used the humidifier to pummel a pickup truck and smash its windshield. The judge said the victim grabbed a baseball bat to force Ziilch to retreat before he was eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment of a back injury.
Defense attorney Kenneth Beane said Ziilch realized his drug abuse was the root of personal issues that result in such behavior.
“He’s ready to participate in drug counseling,” Beane said.
Ziilch pleaded guilty to criminal damage and disorderly conduct with a weapon charges. Aggravated assault and other counts were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.