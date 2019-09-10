NEEDLES — Band director Justin Carlson is decorating the band hall at Needles High School with historic photos of the Mustangs Band and Mustangs Choir.
Group shots, candid shots, the older the better. Anything will be appreciated, Carlson said. “I want 100 years to reflect when we walk into the band hall. I want the kids to know we are attached to this long tradition.”
