BULLHEAD CITY — The host Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots outscored the El Capitan (Colorado City, Arizona) High School Eagles 50-36 at Firebird Field on Friday evening.
It was the first victory of the season for the Arizona Interschoastic Association 1A West Region Patriots after falling to Salome and Duncan high schools during the first two weeks of the season.
Kelden Holmes passed for three touchdowns — two of them to Logan Cota — against the Eagles.
Cota also returned a kickoff for touchdown and Cameron Bryson caught one of Holmes’ passes.
Holmes rushed for three more TDs and gained more than 200 yards.
David Huddleston recorded a 48-yard TD run.
Grant Mann, Bryce Merrigan and Damien Burris each had interceptions for long returns for the Patriots.
The loss dropped the AIA 1A North Eagles’ record to 1-2 overall, 0-0 in region.
Results contributed by MALC head football coach Adam Gibson.
