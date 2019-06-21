NEEDLES — A plan to chop up duties of the Needles Unified School District business office among at least four separate employees, two of which would be new hires, prompted dissension by at least two unions and several people attending the May 21 meeting of the district’s board of trustees.
The plan would have created two new managerial positions within the district: a manager of fiscal services and a manager of operational services.
Duties of each would have included approximately a quarter of the work of the business office. The other half would have been split between an assistant superintendent administrative services/principal and the superintendent.
Ultimately, reorganization was approved on a split vote with trustees Christina Cameron-Otero, June Leivas, John Paul Lusk and Robert Smith voting in favor; and trustees Laurie Fragoso and Marilyn Mathews opposed.
Approval of job descriptions for fiscal and operational service managers failed, with Cameron-Otero and Leivas joining the dissenting votes.
Expected unspecified cuts to district budgets from the state level appeared to play a role in the decision making process.
Representatives of both the teachers and classified employees unions spoke at the meeting.
Both said they were not opposed to creating new jobs within the district but felt creation of these would adversely impact members of their respective bargaining units.
One said that taking work done by classified employees and moving it to a management position can’t be done under the law without a negotiated agreement.
Another pointed to cuts in the district’s popular Advancement Via Individual Determination program and asked for an explanation of why the district would cut teacher positions while creating new positions elsewhere.
Trustee Laurie Fragoso said, to applause, that she wasn’t comfortable creating two new positions in the face of expected budget cuts and that she felt what would suffer down the line is teachers and their aides.
She urged the district to look at hiring a single qualified employee with a degree in the appropriate area rather than distributing business office duties between other personnel.
