NEEDLES — San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon met with Needles city officials regarding their proposal to declare Needles a sanctuary city for gun owners. Sheriff McMahon stated at the time, “We respect the Needles City Council’s right to identify issues they believe will be an economic benefit to their city and for them to work with the legislature to change the law regarding carrying firearms. However, our deputies will continue to enforce California laws pertaining to firearms.”
