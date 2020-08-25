LAUGHLIN – Aquarius Casino Resort has introduced a rockin’ new Italian restaurant to Laughlin with the opening of River Rock Pizza & Pasta, located off the main casino floor with views of the Colorado River.
River Rock Pizza & Pasta brings a fun, rock ‘n’ roll vibe to authentic Italian cuisine made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. An expansive selection of pastas, salads and sandwiches includes shrimp and capellini, scampi-style shrimp and angel hair pasta paired with house-made pomodoro sauce and basil; red wine braised short ribs served with cavatelli pasta, roasted wild mushrooms and fresh herbs; and a roasted pork and provolone sandwich, shaved roasted pork and garlic spinach smothered in provolone cheese and served on a hoagie roll.
Signature pizzas include pepperoni, quattro formaggi, Brooklyn style, prosciutto and arugula, Italian sausage and margherita. More than 20 toppings are available to customize pizzas. An expansive bar selection includes domestic and import beers, signature cocktails and wine selections by the glass and bottles.
Blending an authentic Italian bistro with hip décor, River Rock Pizza & Pasta offers a fun, laidback atmosphere to take in bites and drinks with friends in a 3,820-square-foot restaurant and bar. The dining room and spacious outdoor patio, open seasonally, offer a spectacular view of the Colorado River.
River Rock Pizza & Pasta is open from 4 to 10 p.m., Thursday – Monday. More information and reservations are available by calling 702-298-5111 Ext. 420. The full menu is available on the website at www.aquarius
A Golden Entertainment, Inc. casino, Aquarius Casino Resort has implemented broad safety measures in accordance with the company’s “Golden Commitment” standards. These measures include sanitation protocols at every touch point, from the casino restaurants to the elevators and rooms. A full outline of the “Golden Commitment” standards is available at https://goldenent.com/commitment.html.
