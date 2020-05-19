NEEDLES — A total of 3,593 people have tested positive for coronavirus in San Bernardino County.
SBCDPH has confirmed 155 deaths associated with COVID-19
A total of 39,079 patients have been tested. Of the 3,593 that tested positive, 91 are in the 14-and-under age range, 83 in the 15-19 age range, 617 in the 20-29 age range, 617 in the 30-39 age range, 619 in the 40-49 age range, 694 in the 50-59 age range, 522 in the 60-69 age range, 504 in the 70-and-over age range and three are unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 44; Angelus Oaks,0; Apple Valley, 47; Barstow, 12; Big Bear City, 3; Big Bear Lake, 6; Bloomington, 44; Blue Jay, 0; Chino, 534; Chino Hills, 86; Colton, 142; Crestline, 12; Fontana, 417; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 17; Hesperia, 85; Highland, 90; Joshua Tree, 15; Loma Linda, 57; Mentone, 17; Montclair, 56; Morongo Valley, 6; Oak Hills, 17; Ontario, 300; Piñon Hills, 0; Phelan, 13; Rancho Cucamonga, 160; Redlands, 204; Rialto, 169; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 5; San Bernardino, 449; Twentynine Palms, 6; Upland, 119; Victorville, 143; Wrightwood, 2; Yucaipa, 192; Yucca Valley, 15; Undetermined, 106.
According to the city of Needles, two visitors from Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on May 14. The SBCDPH has not updated its website to show the two positive tests in Needles as of yet.
