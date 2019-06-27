NEEDLES — The 2019-20 Local Control Funding Formula budget for the Needles Unified School District is based on materials presented during the June 11 public hearing and subsequently approved by the board of trustees during their regular meeting a week later.
The figures in the story match the documentation attached to Item J.3 of the board’s agenda, which can be viewed on the district’s website at www.needlesusd.org.
Another document was circulated during that June 18 meeting headlined the ‘LCFF Budget Overview for Parents’ and dated June 18. In it, LCFF funds of $11,979,187, which come from the state of California, are described as being 81 percent of the district’s expected revenue for the next school year. That figure is broken down as $2,343,881 from LCFF supplemental and concentration grants and $9,635,306 in all other LCFF funds.
The district also expects to receive $862,744 in other state funds, $515,550 in local funds, and $1,403,925 in federal funds, according to the document, for a total of $14,761,406 in projected revenue.
