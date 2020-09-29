BULLHEAD CITY — Roughly five months after its previously scheduled April date, the local BMX state qualifier rolled on Sept. 26.
Turnell Henry, BMX Hall of Fame member and owner of the Colorado River track on Highland Drive, said 342 riders participated. He had been prepping his course for the state event — initially slated for April — since February, when 150 feet was added.
Eight local racers triumphed in the competition: Scott Miller, Jonathan Castro and Violet Talley won their Novice class races; Yael Lomeli and Jack Dimick prevailed in the Intermediate contests; while Payton Sarabia, Jordyn Miranda and Joshua Cox won in their Expert class.
Additional racers in the Novice group included Jackson Miller and Jaykub Lamp, who placed second; Cody Wyant and Michael Cherry (fourth place); Will Fechtmann (fifth) and Ryleigh Miller (seventh).
Other riders who placed in the Intermediate group: Alonzo Sandoval in second place; Susanne Pinard (third); Crash Shaffer, Robert Ritter, Xavier Lomeli and Colton Frye (fourth); Yazir Castro and Thomas Vanhorn (fifth); Alex Courtney; Hunter Fauble (seventh); and Craelynn Astemborski (eighth). Additional finishers in the Expert class comprised Cayden Brinson-Gill, who placed second; Quixote Miller (third); and A.J. Kalaitzian (fourth).
All videos from the state event can be found online at www.mohavedailynews.com.
