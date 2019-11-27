GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored goals in the shootout to boost the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Dvorak had two goals during regulation, his second giving the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with 1:38 left in the first period. But Sam Steel’s goal midway through the second period and Troy Terry’s goal midway through the third gave the Ducks a short-lived 3-2 lead.
Alex Goligoski scored the tying goal just 38 seconds after Terry had given the Ducks the lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.